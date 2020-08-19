LLOYD Digital learning is nothing new in Greenup County schools.
But teaching almost a third of its students remotely for an entire semester – or more – is uncharted territory.
To explore that unfamiliar terrain, the district has assembled a team of teachers and charged them with developing and implementing a virtual learning track for students who have opted to learn from home this fall.
Roughly 850 students in grades kindergarten through 12 have selected the virtual track, which is being offered for families who don't feel safe sending their children to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight-member team will monitor student progress, help those who need it, and keep in touch with both students and parents.
The district will use a commercial online learning curriculum for all grade levels, virtual learning coordinator Brad Quillen said. The software is designed for virtual learners and the teachers themselves are learning how to use it now, he said.
Besides Quillen, the team consists of seven teachers, three for the elementary grades, three for grades six through 12 and one substitute.
All but one are veterans of the Greenup system. They were chosen largely for their strong command of their subject areas, Quillen said. “We really wanted to get core teachers because some of the material can be challenging, especially at the high school level,” he said.
Because the teachers mostly know each other, they can more quickly mesh as a team, he said.
That is important, because the teachers will work extensively with each other, said Eric Boos, one of the teachers overseeing grades six through 12. “We've built a brand-new approach. You need to rely on your team's expertise and experience as we get off the ground in early September,” he wrote in an email interview.
Boos, who has been with the district for nine years and until recently was social studies department chair at Greenup County High School, said teachers in the district have been using digital education for years but not with so many students. “It's more of an adjustment to scale. It helps that most of our students have used digital learning techniques in the past. Our teachers have seen strong student achievement using digital instruction,” he emailed.
The teachers will have to adjust to the digital environment and still develop relationships and rapport with students, something they have been building into the planning, he wrote. “Mostly, we want to see students learn. That's the objective. If kids are demonstrating learning, we'll meet our objective.”
The system includes mechanisms to track student work and progress, Quillen said. The software can calculate how much work in each subject the student needs to do, and is doing. With that information teachers can tell if students are making adequate progress.
Virtual students will be encouraged to keep to the typical 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule but will not be held to it, particularly in the upper grades, Quillen said. "What we found last year when we used NTI (non-traditional instruction) was that a lot of high school students had jobs and were working during normal school hours," he said.
As a result, they did their schoolwork later on and tended to call teachers for guidance and questions in the evenings.
That indicated that every household has its own schedule so the team will work around it.
Teachers on the team will schedule some late hours to be available for phone calls. "We want them to work from 8 to 3 if possible but we want them to have access to teachers," Quillen said.
Communication is imperative, and that means parents will need to be involved in their children's work so they will have a better idea of whether the student is making adequate effort and progress, according to Quillen.
The teachers also will be responsible for keeping in touch with parents. "Parent communication will be crucial," Boos wrote. "We will have designated office hours, including evening hours during the week. We're going to accommodate family schedules as much as possible. One of the benefits of the virtual learning track is the flexibility it provides families. Our virtual learning track faculty will have to match that flexibility."
Boos will divide his work between the board office and the high school. Spending time at school is important, he wrote. "It is expected that virtual teachers will be engaged in the culture of their assigned school. This will help virtual students during their participation in co-curricular activities."
Virtual students will be eligible for in-person classes such as band and technical education courses. "We want to provide more options, not less," Boos wrote.
Greenup County has used digital learning for several years, notably with students in credit recovery programs. "What will be new is a stand-alone curriculum with students working completely from home," Boos wrote.
Teachers will do regular check-ins with students, be available for tutoring and follow up with steps needed to keep students making adequate progress. They also will refer those students falling behind to appropriate counseling.
Developed for use during the pandemic, the system will have lasting value to the district, Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. "We will be able to use it on a smaller scale and we believe it will benefit high school students who learn best digitally and parents that want to homeschool," she said. "Education is never going to be the same after this, so we are going to try to stay ahead of the curve."