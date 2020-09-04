ASHLAND It was put up or shut up time for Hager Elementary principal Phillip Caudill, who had promised children last year he would allow three top readers to pelt him with Silly String.
Caudill could have wiggled out of the commitment by using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to avoid the ordeal.
But that would not have been fair to the kids, he thought.
Moreover, going on with the stunt would lighten the collective mood of children and teachers, all of whom are doing what they can to make the best of the current virtual learning environment.
So shortly after lunch on Friday, Caudill ventured out to the courtyard behind the building while teachers handed full cans to the three students invited to lead the attack.
The three were chosen because they had racked up the most points in Accelerated Reader, a program that motivates children to read by awarding points for reading books and then taking a comprehension test on each one.
Taken all together, Hager’s students last year earned 30,000 AR points. To put that in perspective, school librarian Kelsey Price said, a picture book is worth half a point. So Hager’s total comes to the equivalent of 60,000 picture books.
The children chosen were those who earned the most points in their respective grades: Gracie Taylor, now in fifth grade, earned more than 500 points; third-grader Aiden Flynn earned more than 400 and Kaydence Mays, a second-grader, got more than 300, according to Price.
While the children slathered Caudill with brightly colored string, classroom teachers aimed their tablet cameras at him and live-streamed the fun to their students via the Google Classroom program they are using to teach while school is virtual only.
That meant Hager’s other students could watch from home in what Caudill called "a virtual assembly."
"Those three kids and many others earned that this year," Caudill said afterward while scraping the sticky strands off his face and clothing.
"Our AR program starts this week and this will motivate them," he said. "We’re doing what we can to make it more like normal school."