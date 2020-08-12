Four Northeast Kentucky school districts already say they will comply with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to delay face-to-face classes until Sept. 28.
At least two others are mulling the possibility. The superintendent of one of those says he will recommend compliance.
Greenup County, Carter County and Fairview Independent posted notices on social media Tuesday morning confirming their compliance.
Russell’s school board made the move Tuesday, and extended that district’s online-only period through its first nine-week grading period. In-person classes won’t resume until at the earliest Oct. 26.
Officials in Boyd County and Ashland have not made formal announcements. Boyd Superintendent Bill Boblett said he would recommend his board to go along with the recommendation. Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard said his district is weighing options and his board will meet soon to discuss them.
The delay would not affect the start date of schools, but those that comply will use virtual learning instruction only during the interim period. Most area schools start Aug. 26 this year.
Those that don’t comply will not face any stated consequences but will face questions from state education officials, state health authorities and the governor’s office.
Beshear made the recommendation because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, particularly among children.
School officials had been expecting Beshear to take a step of some kind to delay in-person classes, but the terms of the recommendation took some by surprise.
“We were feeling (in-person classes) could be pushed back but had no idea it would be Sept. 28. That was not in anyone’s mind. It was later than we anticipated,” said Greenup Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
Her expectation was that Beshear would recommend a Sept. 8 return to in-person classes, which she believes would have provided time for the mask mandate to stem the spread of the pandemic.
“I was expecting it to be a mandate instead of a recommendation. I think this just muddied the waters for a lot of districts,” Ashland’s Sean Howard said. “It puts districts in the position of defying the governor or going along ... and what are the ramifications of not complying? Over 70% of our parents want their children to be in school. ... If we follow the recommendation, we have two-thirds of our families having a service they did not select voluntarily and we have teachers who are ready to go Aug. 26. I’m very displeased.”
The Ashland board is likely to meet in a few days and make a decision, he said.
The Russell board accepted the recommendation and extended the virtual-only time at an already scheduled meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Sean Horne said.
“Based on the governor’s recommendation, we’re going to follow suit with the virtual option (only) for the first nine weeks,” he said.
That grading period ends Oct. 21, three weeks later than the recommendation.
Adding the weeks makes sense for the sake of consistency, according to Horne.
The Boyd board has yet to make it formal, but Boblett plans to recommend abiding by the recommendation, he said. The Boyd board is scheduled to meet today in a special session to view and discuss its new high school sports complex and the issue will be added to that agenda, he said.
In Fairview, students will start with five days of non-traditional instruction materials and then on Sept. 3 will commence virtual classes through Sept. 25, Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said.
Her district is working with parents that work during school hours by scheduling some teachers to work on Saturdays and some to work weekday shifts until around 8 p.m., she said. That will allow those families to make time for their children to access the technology and materials needed for virtual learning, she said.
Carter County Superintendent Ronnie Dotson could not be reached for comment Tuesday but the district posted on its Twitter feed that it would abide by the recommendation.
Raceland-Worthington Superintendent Larry Coldiron could not be reached for comment.
Some districts have planned ahead for the possibility of virtual-only classes and some have not and will have to start making new plans.
Districts that do not comply “can expect to receive a call from state education and health officials,” said Kentucky acting commissioner of education Kevin C. Brown, who also said he agrees with the recommendation.
That does not necessarily mean the state will be asking them to change their minds, according to Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman.
Rather, “he’d be giving them a call, and they’d also receive calls from the state board of education chair to talk to them about their decision and why they’d go against the recommendation of the state health department and the governor,” she said. “It would not be a persuasion call. It would be a call to find out why.”
The KDE is likely to issue additional guidance to districts on how to navigate the weeks of virtual-only education, she said.