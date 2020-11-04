GREENUP Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases are forcing school officials in the three Greenup County districts to question whether they should hold in-person or virtual-only classes.
The county has again passed the red-zone threshold of 25 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days — the rate at which the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health call for restricting schools to virtual-only classes, and the rate is likely to climb, according to Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum.
Based on the county’s population, it takes seven cases per day over a seven-day period to land and stay in the red, and the caseload Wednesday was 18, Crum said. “So it’s almost a certainty we will be red for several days going forward,” he said.
Greenup was at 32.6 Wednesday when the state map was updated Wednesday afternoon.
Superintendents will make the call today. Greenup already is in virtual only because earlier cases and quarantines left the district without enough teachers and had anticipated going back to in-person Monday.
Raceland-Worthington had the same problem with grades six through 12, and those grades had been scheduled to return to the building Wednesday.
Russell is not yet in virtual-only but Superintendent Sean Horne has been weighing options. Wednesday is virtual-only in that district and that gives him a bit more time to decide, he said last week.
It also gives his staff time to get books, technology and other necessities ready if students cannot come to school, he said Wednesday.
If Crum recommends virtual-only, Russell will go that way, he said. “We’ll probably play it safe, play it out and see what happens,” he said.
If the county stays red, the Greenup County district will continue virtual-only, Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. “If not we will do our best to get our kids back into school.”
Making the switch back and forth isn’t good for students or teachers, she said. “It’s a challenge and a difficult way to teach and learn. But the small-group instruction we have helps.”
The state has said schools would be allowed to have small groups of students at school for certain purposes even during virtual-only times.
“We need help from our community to work on social distancing and wearing masks to keep the numbers down, not only for their safety but so we can keep these kids in school,” she said.
Raceland-Worthington Superindendent Larry Coldiron could not be reached for comment.
Crum said he would almost certainly recommend virtual-only for next week and revisit the recommendation when next Thursday’s numbers are posted.
The likelihood of cases in Greenup rising is high in part because of the case rate in surrounding counties, he said. On Wednesday, Boyd County was at 20.8, Carter at 31.5, Lewis at 53.8, Lawrence at 19.6 and Rowan at 33.3.
“A lot of people work in adjoining counties and across the river. The river does not keep the virus from coming over,” he said.
Crum said he also has discussed red-zone recommendations with county officials.
Among the recommendations:
• allow work from home when possible.
• virtual operation of non-critical government offices.
• reduce in-person shopping; substitute online order or curbsite pickup.
• choose take-our rather than dine-in at restaurants.
• prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other safety guidelines.
• reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.
• neither host nor attend gatherings of any size.
• avoid non-essential activities outside the home.
• reduce overall activities and contacts, and follow existing pandemic guidelines.
In Boyd County, Fairview schools will be closed today and Friday, Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith announced on the district’s web page. Monday and Tuesday were fall break days and Wednesday was a virtual day, so canceling Thursday and Friday provides additional time away from personal contact, she wrote.