LLOYD Students in the Greenup County School District will have the option to learn at home during the upcoming school year.
The district is developing a virtual learning academy option for families who don’t want their children to attend classes in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students whose parents opt for virtual learning will be asked to sign up for a semester at a time, said Superintendent Traysea Moresea. The program will be designed so students work at their own pace, she said.
The district will hire an administrator to oversee the program and some teachers are likely to be reassigned as virtual instructors, she said.
Courses in the program will meet Kentucky academic standards, said district pupil personnel director Aaron Collier.
The program will differ from the non-traditional education used in the spring, he said. That program was designed for limited use during snow day and other times when students are away from school for a day or two at a time.
The new program will include more frequent and systematic monitoring to insure students are on task and keeping up with the work, he said.
There will be orientation outlining specific requirements and expectations. Students will be required to make adequate progress to stay in the program.
Progress will be monitored to determine if students are achieving academic growth and progress toward proficiency.
Among others, daily monitoring will check attendance, time on task and scores on quizzes.
Remedies for students not meeting expectations could include weekly labs at school and one-on-one after-school sessions with faculty.
The district will use software similar to that it already uses for its credit recovery program.
Instruction will be web-based, which would require students to have internet access in their homes.
Students would have flexibility in their attendance times, as long as they spend sufficient time doing their online work.
Some students may perform better and even excel via home-based learning, he said.
The district does not yet know how many families will choose the virtual option. The option will probably be attractive to those with medically fragile family members and students who learn better online, Collier said. The district also hopes the option may bring back to the district families that previously opted for home schooling, he said.
Students who choose the virtual option will remain enrolled as Greenup County students and counted as such for state funding purposes, he said.
If a significant number of students take the option, it would thin out the daily population in school buildings, an advantage for the social distancing that is vital to slowing spread of the disease, he said.
Other districts are likely to offer the virtual option and the model probably will evolve into a standard for education, Moresea predicted. “Education will evolve and this will be a permanent footprint in education. After this is over, I think it is possible we will always need virtual education,” she said.