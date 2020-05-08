The following violin students of Kathy Chamis have received music achievement recognition for 2019-20:
• Katelyn Walker: Member, Marshall Symphony Orchestra, Russell Orchestra, Southland Bible Institute Christmas Recital
• Robert Miller: Offered music for guests at Advance Methodist for their summer lunch program, Southland Bible Institute Christmas Recital
• Linda Duke: Christmas Recital Southland Bible Institute, Community Kitchen Thanksgiving Dinner, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Thanksgiving Dinner, Hospice, Trinity Station, King’s Daughters and Sons Senior Living
• Emma Wilhelm: Member, Tri-State Youth Orchestra, Southland Bible Institute Christmas Recital
• Lexie Miller: St. Paul’s Lutheran Preschool, Trinity Station Valentine’s party, Southland Bible Institute Christmas recital
• Alexandria Caldwell: Southland Bible Institute Christmas Recital
• Sophia Stambaugh: Member, Charles Russell Orchestra, Southland Bible Institute Christmas Recital, Christ the Savior Church, Christmas music
• Lexie Miller: Successfully completed violin lessons and will play at her school, Kids World