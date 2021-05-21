GRAYSON Prichard Elementary Students wore pink on Friday to celebrate the life of Vincent (Vinnie) Osborne-Brown.
The fourth- and fifth-graders of Prichard stood in reverence alongside Vinnie’s family and friends in the school’s courtyard where a bench to honor Vinnie had been installed.
The memorial is a gift from the Home Based Primary Care team from the Huntington Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center. Vinnie’s grandfather, John Brown, is a part of the team and credited co-worker Beth Townsend with putting the memorial together.
“I was surprised, pleasantly surprised, but the Home Based Primary Care is a family in and of itself,” John Brown said. “We like to take care of our own and we support each other.”
A freak accident occurred in August 2020. While playing outside, Vinnie was hit by a tree, which resulted in his death. Vinnie had made the decision that he would be an organ donor after hearing a radio commercial.
Vinnie told his mom he wanted to be an organ donor. She told him that would be great, but he’d have to wait, Brown explained. “He said, ‘Why?’ so he was ready to donate organs even when he was alive.”
His decision to be an organ donor didn’t shock Andrea Porter. Porter was Vinnie’s fourth-grade teacher and has taught his three siblings — Maggie, Gabe and Micah — in some capacity at Prichard.
“I had the honor of being Vinnie’s homeroom teacher last year,” Porter said as she addressed the crowd.
“It was no surprise to me that Vinnie wanted to be an organ donor as he was always the first to ask if I needed help and he was always concerned about his classmates,” Porter said.
As teachers, you try to inspire students, but often they inspire you, Porter explained.
“That’s true of Vinnie. It’s also true of Gabe and Micah and Maggie as I watch their dedication to share Vinnie’s legacy and tell everyone about their brother, Vinnie,” Porter said.
Vinnie’s legacy lives on in his parents, their stories and the lives of his siblings, she added.
Porter urged the students that they could learn from Vinnie’s life. He was a giver. Porter called him a “giver of friendship and a giver of life.”
Vinnie’s brother Gabe read the poem engraved on the bench to the crowd with Maggie and Micah at his sides. Maggie reached out to give a comforting hand to her younger brother as he recited the words.
The three siblings laid soil to dedicate the plants purchased by the fourth- and fifth-grade classes, which sit on each side of the bench.
Three balloons in Vinnie’s favorite color, pink, were given to his siblings to release in honor of their brother’s life and legacy.
As the balloons flew high above Prichard Elementary, the reverent crowd, donning pink of all shades, bowed their head for a moment of silence.
Prichard Principal Jason McGlone wanted to honor Vinnie this year, as they were not in school last August when the accident occurred. With the Home Based Primary Group and teacher support, he said, the timing worked so the students could honor their friend.
McGlone described Vinnie as giving. “He had a big heart … an infectious smile.”
Vinnie was curious and an avid reader. His grandfather described his as brilliant and very scientific.
“He always wanted to know how and why stuff worked, not just that it worked,” John Brown said.
Vinnie wanted the Road Map Atlas that Brown kept in his truck. Brown bought one just for Vinnie, so he could have his own.
“He was a very loving kid,” Brown said. “He always said ‘I love ya, Pop!’, that’s what he'd call me. Coming and going. When he first saw me and when he left.”
Vinnie was impactful.
“He was a giving child,” said Derrick Jordan, vice principal at Prichard Elementary.
Jordan explained that many of the pink shirts being worn at the memorial were a part of a fundraiser from local travel baseball teams connected to the family. The shirts were sold and a tournament was held to benefit the family.
Adding the bench was another way the community could show their support for Vinnie’s family.
The outreach and support is what the ceremony meant for Elizabeth Brown, Vinnie’s mom.
When asked what Friday’s service meant Elizabeth said, “Just the community, it comes together and it never goes away.”
