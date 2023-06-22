DAVID A candlelight vigil on Wednesday brought family, friends and strangers to The David School to celebrate the life of Amber Spradlin.
Spradlin, who was found dead in a home on Arkansas Creek in Martin on Sunday, was a 2003 graduate of The David School and was an advocate for the organization. The vigil aimed to honor Spradlin’s memory, and show support for the family rallying for answers for what happened to her.
“She could talk to anybody about anything,” said Debbie Hall, Spradlin’s cousin. “She always had a big bright smile on her face. She would be thrilled to see so many people come together on her behalf.”
Spradlin’s aunt Melissa Sammons was moved by the vigil, shedding tears several times throughout the evening.
“It fills my heart and my soul to think people who really don't know (Spradlin) would step up and help support us,” Sammons said.
“I’m a firm believer in the ‘Falcon Family’ which is once a Falcon always a Falcon and even though she came long before I was here, she's still part of our family,” said Bryan Lafferty, President of the David School. “Amber loved this school and I thought it was important to show that the school loved and appreciated Amber.”
Sammons described Spradlin as a kind and adventurous person, who everyone loved being around.
“I knew she made a difference in a lot of people’s lives and she had a lot of friends, but I had no idea how many friends she did have and how many lives she touched. Everywhere she (went) someone knew her and she was never at a loss for words,” said Hall.
Sammons has been overwhelmed by the amount of support the family has received since the tragedy. She was informed of the candlelight vigil for Spradlin on Tuesday and felt moved by the gesture from The David School.