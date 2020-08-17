Tyler Perry said his father didn’t believe the coronavirus would hit a small community like Carter County.
Then he tested positive.
“It’s very real and it’s very much alive in this area,” said Tyler Perry.
A candlelight vigil honored Rob Perry in downtown Olive Hill on Saturday. Rob Perry was the second person in Carter County to suffer a COVID-related death, according to the county health department.
Chris Perry, Rob’s brother, said one of the last times he was able to speak with Rob was in a group chat with the family.
“They poke me all night with needles, can’t find veins to put them, if I make it thru this I will never leave the house (without) my mask,” the text message from Rob Perry said.
This is why Chris Perry and other relatives have become so passionate about wearing masks.
“We hope this will bring purpose to my dad’s death with COVID,” said Destiny Walburn, Rob’s daughter.
More than 25 people showed up to the event, which took place just outside the Senior Community Center. It is also near the location of a car lot where Rob’s father use to work.
“We thought it was special because Rob grew up on that car lot with Dad,” said Chris Perry.
Tyler Perry was looking through old birthday cards the night his father passed away when he came up with the idea of holding the vigil.
“I kind of felt like he was just right there with me,” he said.
Walburn said regardless of where her father was, he could often be found preaching.
“I’ve seen him preach to the rocks in our driveway,” she said. “Just to be able to talk about God.”
Tyler Perry said for a while his father didn’t believe in the coronavirus, but one of the last messages he received from his father was him asking him to share his story.
“I don’t want anybody else to ever have to be in the situation that we were in for the past months,” he said.