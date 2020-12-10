CATLETTSBURG A candlelight vigil Thursday evening at the Catlettsburg Little League complex honored Jamie Fitzgerald, one of two men missing after the collapse of a building at the site of the Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio.
The vigil was organized by Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day along with friends and relatives of Fitzgerald.
“This has shaken our community. Jamie was born and raised here. He’s that man everybody knows, and everybody loves,” Day said. “Everyone wanted to do something, but we didn’t know what to do. We threw this together this morning to show our support and show our love and concern to the family as a community. We want Jamie home.”
The crowd gathered in the ball field parking lot for the vigil where those who knew Fitzgerald were given a chance to speak about him and how their friendships with him had affected their lives.
“Wherever Jamie might be, I know he’s smiling. If Jamie is trapped with that other worker,” said a friend of Fitzgerald’s, referring to Doug Gray, a Greenup County native also unaccounted-for, “I know he’ll be finding some way to lighten the mood.”
The vigil concluded with a prayer led by Rev. Willie May of England Hill Freewill Baptist for both Fitzgerald and Gray.
Fitzgerald was part of the demolition crew working on the project to tear down the power plant that had been shut down since 2018.
Lora Conley, Fitzgerald’s fiancé, did not attend the vigil. Instead, she remained at the scene of the collapse where rescue efforts were still under way. One attendee of the vigil made a video call to Conley, so she could see the vigil and those attending could show her their love and support.
According to Day, at the time of the vigil, rescue teams were sending dogs in to help find Fitzgerald and Gray. According to one Facebook post, rescue crews were using one of Fitzgerald’s hats to help the dogs track his scent.