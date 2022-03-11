GRAYSON
Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Luncheon originally scheduled for Saturday, March 12, has been moved to Saturday, April 9, at noon at First Baptist Church at 162 North Court Street in Grayson.
Captain (Ret.) Steve Corbitt is the keynote speaker for the event, which is sponsored by Daughters of the American Revolution and Community Hospice.
Vietnam Era veterans are invited to attend.
St. Pat’s Day
event in Russell
RUSSELL
Russell Downtown Business District will have a St. Patrick’s Celebration on March 17 with sales, food, drinks and games.
Dragonfly Outdoor Café food truck will offer Irish-themed food specials. Eridanus Brewing will have drink specials. There will be a "Dress like a Leprechaun" discount and games will begin at 6 p.m.
The Dandelion Patch will offer 25% off the highest priced item purchased from March 17 through 19.
Jewelers will offer 25% off Anne Glass and Arthur Court March 17 through 19 and The Nest will offer St. Patrick’s Day Spa Packages for sale.
A St. Patrick’s Day Pot of Gold Coin Hunt will be from 1 to 3 p.m. March 19 on Ferry Street, Bellefonte Street and Main Street. Participating businesses will have a green shamrock on their shop door. Coins will be hidden in and around the shops. Those who find coins may take them to the shop owner to read the code and tell you what shop to head to for your prize.
Russell Downtown Business District Shops Participating include: Eridanus Brewing, Dragonfly
Outdoor Café, Elisabeth and Company, West End Jewelers, The Nest, Franklin & Doodles, The Dandelion Patch, Bluegrass Mama Creations, The Pastry Princess Bakery, Best Darn Chocolates, N&M Cake & Candy Supplies and Appalachian Standard (participating from brewery location).
Leadership
conference set
PIKEVILLE
The 34th annual East Kentucky Leadership Conference will be April 28 and 29 at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The theme will be “Creating Destination Communities.”
The East Kentucky Leadership Conference is a place for people from all walks of life to gather, network and share ideas and perspectives about issues relevant to the region.
The conference will kick off with early bird sessions at 10 a.m. April 28. The intensive session “New Federal Resources” will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature information about new funding programs that can support community and economic development efforts. The annual awards banquet will be at Appalachian Wireless Arena and will honor eastern Kentuckians for their exceptional leadership to the region.
Day two will feature numerous concurrent sessions covering a wide range of topics including: “Places People Want to Live: Reimagining Eastern Kentucky Communities,” “Our Energy Future” and “After Treatment: The Recovery Journey.”
Participants can register online at eklf.org. Cost is $50 for regular registration, $60 for late registration (after April 14), and $25 for students. Registration includes all sessions, the awards banquet Thursday evening, as well as breakfast, and lunch on Friday.
Additional information is available at eklf.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, email Kay Hammond at apcc2007@att.net.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 9 are: first — Judy Fannin; second — Jacque Brownstead; third — Jody Lowman; fourth — Norma Meek.
Bible college
takes new students
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute is accepting new students for the fall semester.
Registration for classes begins in August, but those interested can tour the school now, discuss classes offered and learn more about Southland any time. Appointment is preferred, but not necessary.
Dr. Arnold Adams is president of Southland. For more information, call (606) 928-5127.
MEETING
• Today at 6 p.m.: City of Raceland, special meeting, community center.
• March 17 at 1:30 p.m.: FIVCO Aging Advisory Council, FIVCO ADD Office.