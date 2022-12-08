CATLETTSBURG Was Joey Mays shoved down a flight of stairs or was he so drunk he took a tumble?
At a bond hearing for his accused killer — 32-year-old Reecola “Rico” Butler — it was hard to tell in the video.
On cell phone footage caught by an onlooker during the Oct. 21 incident, Mays is seen standing at the top of a flight of concrete stairs at a home in the 3100 block of Bath Avenue.
The house — stated to be a friend’s house catty-corner to where Mays lived — is back from the road on a slope. From the sidewalk, there’s a set of stairs, a concrete landing and then another set of stairs leading up to the porch.
In the footage, two men walk up the stairs towards Mays. One stands on the first landing, while another goes all the way up to the porch.
Video footage is unclear, but in a matter of a second Mays goes flying down the stairs, hitting the landing with a thud. The witness walks up the stairs to Mays’ unconscious body — he’s clearly limp and bleeding from his head.
According to testimony from Ashland Police detective Eric Homan, Mays went 80 inches down the stairs and 9 feet out. He said while it was hard to tell from the footage shown in court, when its slowed down frame by frame, it appears the suspect is placing his hand down.
Homan said multiple witnesses testified that Butler confronted Mays, but stories differ on what transpired. Some say Butler pushed him, other say the two were tangled up, while others say Mays — who by most accounts was highly intoxicated — fell on his own accord.
According to Homan, 10 minutes prior to the footage, a woman at the parking lot behind Tipton’s Bakery and Fat Patty’s on 15th Street reported Mays as a drunk driver.
Homan said Mays ran into the woman’s car, struck a guardrail, then hit a Hummer before speeding off to the 3100 block of Central Avenue.
It was there Homan said Mays hit three boys playing on an electric scooter — according to the officer, injuries were minor with only scrapes to the elbows.
Mays then went to the his home a block over on Bath Avenue, where witnesses told police he was confronted by a white male who sucker-punched him, knocking Mays to the ground.
Homan said police are still trying to find the suspect in that assault.
Mays then went over to his friend’s house, wherein Butler confronted him. Mays died a few weeks later after his family made the decision to pull the plug on him.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Marie Troxler said one of the boys struck by Mays was Butler’s son.
After Mays fell, Butler flagged down an ambulance leaving the scene of where the boys were hit and got EMS to render assistance to Mays.
Troxler put a longtime employer of Butler’s on the stand, Chuck Conley, on the stand.
Conley said by all accounts Butler is a stellar employee and a family man. He said Butler shows up to work on time and will do anything for his three kids. According to Conley, he had no problems with Butler working around his family.
At the end of the hearing, Troxler made an argument that Butler should be have his $100,000 bond lowered and be placed on an ankle monitor. Judge John Vincent said while he appreciated how hard Troxler fought for her client, the video spoke for itself.
“My only decision is whether or not to raise the bond,” Vincent said.
In an order entered later Thursday afternoon, Vincent ordered the bond to remain the same and in the event Butler posts bond, he would be placed on an ankle monitor.