ASHLAND Two Ashland women hope their video goes viral; it’s their way to battle the coronavirus.
Violinists Kathy Chamis and Linda Duke performed at First Christian Church last Wednesday, as Duke’s husband, Dave, videoed and Elviv Ciceklic, director of family life ministries at the church, worked the audio.
The video was done in memory of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, Chamis said.
“I was watching Nightly News and toward the end of each program, they’d have musicians and they’d say, ‘This is healing’ or ‘This is a light in a dark world’ or people were just singing to cheer up the country, and I got to thinking, ‘Maybe we ought to do something like that, too,’” Chamis said.
Chamis said she talked to her performing partner, Duke, who agreed her idea was a good one.
The pair performed three songs: “Draw Me Close,” a comtemporary Christian song; “Grow Old With Me” by Tom Odell, which Chamis said was relevant because many victims of the virus have been elderly; and “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban.
“It turned out perfect,” Chamis said, noting she hopes their music can be a “healing balm” during the pandemic.
“It’s the little things that make a big difference,” she said. “We hope our message was clear and brought a smile or some comfort to those in need.”
Duke agreed.
“We hope people will be able to relate to our music and find comfort during these trying times of COVID-19,” she said. “God’s timing is perfect and He shows us so much grace and love while we walk through calamity.”
Duke has shared the video on Facebook and hopes others will, too.
