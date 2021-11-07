WURTLAND A large group turned out on Sunday at the Greenup County War Memorial in Wurtland to honor veterans past and present for their service.
Veterans Day is officially on Nov. 11, but the event at the war memorial is typically on the Sunday prior to allow as many as possible to attend in a county that has a high percentage of veterans in past and current generations including Medal of Honor recipients John Collier and Ernie West.
The flag-raising ceremony and the laying of the wreaths were performed by the Russell High School Air Force JROTC, and the National Anthem was performed by the Russell High School choir. Special music was provided by Russell High School student Baileigh Brown, who sang “God Bless the USA.” Johnathon Charles handled sound work, and AMVETS post 95 supplied drinks and snacks for those attending.
An addition to the ceremony in 2021 was “A Soldier’s Story,” where a local veteran’s life and service is remembered. Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter introduced speaker Louann Nickell, who read the story of a local veteran, Ralph Redmond of Argillite, as recorded by his daughter. Redmond (whose name is on the wall at the war memorial as a POW) was a WWII veteran who was captured and spent 19 months as a prisoner of war during WWII. Nickell read a heartfelt account and memories of Redmond’s youth, his service and his life upon returning home.
Carpenter also introduced the guest speaker for the event, Lt. Col. Neil Edens, Ret., a Russell High School Air Force JROTC instructor.
Edens offered a brief history of Veterans Day, back to its pre-1954 roots as Armistice Day, and said that more than 42 million Americans have been willing to serve their country — and if need be die for their country — since its founding. Love of country and love of freedom were two of the many reasons he listed for the veteran’s dedication, but the opinion he gave for the encompassing reason was the oath that each veteran swears to uphold the Constitution.
Edens said that each American should be as dedicated as the veteran in upholding the values of the Constitution. Question where your information comes from to be certain it is accurate, he said. Voting from an informed position is another way of upholding the Constitution, Edens said, or if a person is so inclined, they should consider becoming part of local government themselves. Getting involved in local government by attending public meetings is another way to contribute, he said.
The men and women who have served in the United States military, both in times of war and in times of peace, are honored each year on Veterans Day both for the sacrifices they have made and for the sacrifices each and every one has been willing to make.
The names of those who made the ultimate sacrifices are inscribed upon memorial walls such as those at The Greenup County War Memorial across the country. And the impact of their lives and sacrifices are felt across generations.