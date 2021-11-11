When the community and the country come together to show their support for our military, the veterans and their families are always appreciative, local veteran Frank Higginbotham said.
That support for the American soldier has waxed and waned over the generations, but for the last decade at least there has been a growing public awareness of what it means to be a veteran. Because of this awareness, there is a gratitude people no longer hesitate to express to those men and women who have served in the United States Military.
“People definitely support our veterans today,” Higginbotham said. “And there is a better appreciation than there used to be.”
Higginbotham said he was a “’70s kid” and had a lot of cousins in the military during the Vietnam War and remembers how they were treated when they returned home. Those negative views of the service men and women — if not for the conflict itself — have changed over the years. Today, he said, there is an appreciation for them they should have received at their initial homecoming.
“People appreciate veterans for their service and remember those who died as a result of that service,” he said. “And veterans themselves, on days like Veterans Day, take the time to reflect upon their service, what that service meant to them, and how that service changed them.”
Vicki Higginbotham was in the Air Force from 1980 to 1983. She agreed with her husband’s assessment of the camaraderie of veterans. Though she is one of the few female veterans in Greenup County, she said the veteran community does not differentiate based upon her gender. Higginbotham said her family was very supportive of her decision as well. “It was a wonderful experience,” she said. “It helped me to grow up and become a better adult.”
“People truly appreciate veterans today,” Frank added. “You can see it in their eyes, and you can hear the sincerity in their voices when they say things like ‘thank you for your service.’ Veterans appreciate that, but it is also kind of strange, though definitely not in a bad way.”
Most veterans, Frank Higginbotham said, are far from the brash Hollywood stereotypes often seen. Instead, there is an undercurrent of humility in most veterans because they feel honored themselves to have served. Most give credit, he said, to their brothers and sisters rather than take it themselves.
“I remember a quote that points that out perfectly,” Higginbotham said. “A WWII veteran was asked by his grandson if he was a hero. The man responded, ‘No, but I served in the company of heroes.’ We accomplished the things we accomplished together, not as individuals.”
Currently, Vicki Higginbotham is working at the Huntington VA Hospital, and she said that it feels as though she is still serving.
The camaraderie of the service extends to those groups of veterans as well, though she did not physically serve with them, she said; and it goes deeper than that.
“Those veterans are our families,” she said. “I love working there, and from the time I was in, through Frank’s service, and now working at the VA, it really seems as though our entire lives have revolved around the military.”
The Higginbothams’ son, Matthew, is also a veteran, as is their nephew. Vicki Higginbotham said that the cycle of service continues. And the gratitude of the community and the country helps to ensure that all those who have served, are serving and will serve know that their brothers and sisters are honored.