ASHLAND Hope’s Place is seeking vendors and basket donations for its 23rd annual Chocolate Extravaganza, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at Ashland Town Center.
The event will offer full-size treats from local bakeries and restaurants. Cost is $10 for four tickets, each one of which buys a chocolate item.
Easter baskets also will be for sale.
Tiffany Jobe, development coordinator, said each treat will be individually wrapped to help keep the food safe and clean.
So COVID-19 guidelines may be followed, tickets to purchase chocolate will be available for pre-sale. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced.
Hope’s Place, the regional children’s advocacy center for child survivors of sexual abuse, is able to provide specialized medical exams, forensic interviews, counseling and advocacy services, in part, because of fundraisers like the Chocolate Extravaganza, Executive Director Lisa Phelps said.
“The Chocolate Extravaganza is a fun community event, but most importantly, the funds raised at this event provide much needed services for sexually abused children in the Tri-State area,” Phelps said. “This fundraiser allows us to continue to provide quality services, free of charge, to area children and their non-offending caregivers who have been affected by sexual abuse.”
Hope’s Place served more than 550 child survivors of abuse in 2020, and more than 300 of those were new to the center.
Jobe said the event usually draws eight or 10 vendors. As many as 217 baskets have been for sale, with themes ranging from kitchen items to camping. The most popular cost range is $20 to $50.
Because of the pandemic, last year’s event was canceled. Jobe said although it might not be as big an event as it had been, the Chocolate Extravaganza will remain as popular as ever.
“I expect to have a good attendance,” she said. “People are ready to get out and now that vaccines are out an spring is coming, and Easter, and after the past few weeks of weather, people are going to be looking or something to do.”
Those interested in donating Easter baskets or purchasing tickets may call Jobe at (606) 325-4737 or email her at tiffany@hopesplace.org.
