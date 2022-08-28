CANNONSBURG The Vendor Craft Expo returned for its fourth year at the Boyd County Community and Arts Center, with more than 70 vendors showcasing their talents in a wide range of crafts and other mediums.
Kimberly Green, who hosts the show through Kim’s Creations, says the event is completely focused on helping area children. Vendors come from all parts of the area, Green said, from as far away as Charleston and Lexington. All the profits from the event, which includes raffles, will be donated through the Shriner’s for that purpose.
“We have 70 vendors that have set up, and The Pig’s Blanket ran the kitchen,” Green said.
Kim’s Creations will also be hosting a similar event on Oct. 22, to be held at the El Hasa Shrine, and provide a safe Trick-or-Treat experience for area children.
Green said it will be a wonderful time with all of the vendors in costume and passing out candy for trick-or-treaters. All proceeds from that event will go to the El Hasa Children’s Hospital. After that, Green will be back at the Boyd County Convention Center for her Christmas Vendor Fair. She said that information about the upcoming fairs can be found on Facebook at Kim’s Creations or simply by Kimberly Green.
Green does a good job of bringing vendors together with the customers who are interested in what they have to offer. Her fairs boast offerings of Mary Kay and Tupperware alongside unique wood crafts and specialty soaps. Items donated by vendors for the raffle range from homemade pies to packages at Great Wolf Lodge where for $10 patrons can buy a chance at a $300 getaway value.
Green said she began her craft vendor fair four years ago, and it has been growing each year. She typically depends upon her Facebook presence to spread the word so to speak, but can always use the help getting the word out.
Almost everything she does is for the Shriner’s she says, because her husband is a Shriner.
“And we are very blessed to be a part of it,” she said. “To be able to do this and to donate. It is a win for everyone. People can come out and buy quality handcrafted and unique items, buy from a reliable source, and we get to help the kids.”
Even when there is not a fair happening, many of the vendors have their own websites where patrons can get more of the great things they found at the craft vendor fair.