ASHLAND Area man Rodney Williams parked his car Tuesday over by King’s Daughters Medical Center to visit his mother in the hospital.
When he came back out at 3 p.m., Williams said the car was gone.
“I parked it by the church there near the hospital — a guy over there said in 14 years, he'd never seen a car stolen there,” Williams said.
Williams said he believes the thief could’ve busted out the ignition to start the car.
“It’s an older car, so it’s possible,” Williams said.
Williams reported the theft to Ashland Police. Police have confirmed they are actively working the case.
Williams said he just wants his car back.
“I had just got the tags for that day, too,” Williams said. “It sucks someone would steal your car while you’re visiting your mom.”
The car is described as 1993 Dodge Spirit — a sedan — light blue in color with a little rust on the roof and Ohio tags.
Anyone with any information about the car may call the Ashland Police Department at (606) 385-3273.
(606) 326-2653 |