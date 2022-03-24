ASHLAND No one was injured when an SUV crashed into the dining room of an Ashland Subway on Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue, when a woman driving a white Chevrolet Equinox crashed through the window on the side of the building facing 28th Street, knocking out the glass, toppling some cinder blocks and ramming into some seats.
Assistant Ashland Fire Chief Stephen Alley said the crash didn't appear to cause any structural damage to the restaurant — the corner and a support by the door were still standing, holding up the roof.
“It has enough meat on it to still stand,” Alley said.
Alley said he was contacted by the owner, who would have a contracting firm board up the damage.
Though the bumper was dented, the Equinox appeared undamaged.
Employees working at the time declined to comment.
Above the entry way into the restaurant was a sign advertising Smashed Avocados.
