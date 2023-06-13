ASHLAND Juneteenth community gatherings are planned for Thursday and Friday to celebrate Freedom Day.
Gospel Night will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
Performers will include Angela Lithicum, Kristen Martin and Friends; Dee Russell, Interpretive Dance; Katrina Thomas; Stacy Medcalf; Lynda McGinnis, Interpretive Dance; and Christ Temple Church.
A community cookout with free food and games will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum.
The events are presented by the two museums, as well as Ashland for Change, Boyd /Greenup County NAACP and Ashland Community and Technical College.
Ohio University Southern will host its first Cultural and Heritage Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1804 Liberty Ave. in Ironton.
The free event will include live music by Renee Stewart Band, Robert Lomax and Honey Dipped, as well as vendors.
Huntington has several events on tap for the city’s third annual Juneteenth Celebration.
The Juneteeth Zumba Party featuring Tim Wilburn will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the A.D. Lewis Center at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington. Admission is $5.
The third annual Juneteenth Race for Equality 5K Walk/Run is planned for 8 a.m. Saturday in Ritter Park. Registration is $25 before June 14; late registration past that date will be $30.
The event, from noon to 5 p.m., will include vendors, raffles, food, drinks, music and games in Ritter Park. Admission is free.
The third annual Juneteenth Cabaret will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Phil Cline YMCA. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Text (681) 203-7130 for tickets or cash app $AQueensDream17 with your name. Tickets also will be sold at the Celebration from noon to 5 p.m.