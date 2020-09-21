The Greenup County Detention Center is taking prisoners again, following a few COVID-19 positives at the facility earlier this month.
However, some recent positives at the Boyd County Detention may affect intakes — so far, Jailer Bill Hensley has said the facility is still taking new inmates.
Overall, lock-ups were pretty typical over the weekend, with big numbers in Boyd, the Big Sandy Regional and Rowan. Carter and Greenup showed a handful between the two jails, which is fairly common if the Carer County jail doesn't have any federal inmate transfers over the weekend.
Anyone named in the locked up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were booked over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Ashley N. Schneider, 34, of Florence, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jason R. Blevins, 23, of Denton, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
• Jeremiah L. Hicks, 19, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Qualios Davis, 36, of Lexington, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Seth A. Reeves, 34, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration (second offense).
• Sonia N. Wilson, 33, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on charges in Boyd County of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting less than $500. Jail records also show Wilson has two shoplifting cases in Carter County.
• Amber Kitchen, 36, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Amy N. Blankenship, 34, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Gregory B. Litteral, 59, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense aggravated DUI, failure to notify the owner of an unattended vehicle of damage and failure to maintain insurance information.
• Terry Russell, 59, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and three traffic violations.
• Charles B. Mauk, 40, no address listed, was booked Sunday on a first-degree possession of meth charge (first offense) and four traffic violations.
• Thomas J. Bentley, 35, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a first-degree possession of heroin charge (first offense). Bentley also had multiple bench warrants in Floyd County, according to online jail records.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
(Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin and Martin counties)
• Jarrod Harvey, 40, of Auxier, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and a fugitive warrant. The Salyersville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Walter L. Setser, 45, of Auxier, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Salyersville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Craig A. Preston, 48, of Thelma, was booked Friday on a charge of first-degree bail jumping and a bench warrant. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Larry W. Williams, 53, of Hager Hill, was booked Friday on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant and a public intoxication charge. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Alex R. Castle, 38, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a first-degree bail jumping charge. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Randall L. Baldwin, 35, of Oil Springs, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants and charges of drinking alcohol in a public place and public drunkenness. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• William J. Lemaster, 27, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Dale E. Bowen, 43, of Van Lear, was booked Saturday on charges of fraudulent use of ID for benefits, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a probation violation. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Charline Y. Basham, 27, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a probation violation. Kentucky State Police is the arresting agency listed.
• Kevin G. Zornes, 38, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking of less than 2 grams of meth (first offense), first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense carefentanil or fentanyl derivatives, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
Carter County Detention Center
• Amanda Valandingham, 41, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a probation violation and a contempt of court charge.
• Troy Stephens, 45, of Argillite, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree assault and evidence tampering.
• Kristen Seaman, 27, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Charlton D. McMillen, 40, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault, first-degree possession of meth (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, a bench warrant and a fugitive warrant.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Paul F. Geyer Jr., 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a fugitive warrant.
• James F. Unrue III, 37, of Russell, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Terry D. Thompson, 27, of Olympia, was booked Friday on a second-degree assault charge. The Bath County Sheriff’s Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Johnathan R. France, 32, of Owensboro, was booked Friday on a third-degree assault charge, with a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Keenan B. Thompson, 23, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on a parole violation. The Bath County Sheriff's Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Jonathan Thurman, 34, of Vanceburg, was booked Saturday on a traffic violation and a fugitive warrant. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• James Stone, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on charges of child abuse or neglect, intimidating a participant in a legal process and multiple traffic violations. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Joyce Holbrook, 38, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on charges of child abuse or neglect, first-offense DUI, resisting arrest, second-degree evasion, harassment and multiple traffic violations. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Floyd Royce, 24, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge. The court is listed as the arresting agency.
• Stetson Taulbee, 29, of Vancleve, was booked Sunday on three probation violations, four marijuana cultivation charges, a receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value charge and a traffic violation. The West Liberty Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
