GRAYSON More than 50 original piece of artwork will be on view during the F!nal Fr!day art walk at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
Gallery Director Dan Click said the art walk will include a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday for a dual-artist show by Tina Howard Ousley and Tim Smith.
Ousley, a Prestonsburg resident, studied biology at Morehead State University. She is a professor of biology at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
Smith, also a resident of Prestonsburg, is an art professor at BSCTC. He studied sculpture for his bachelor of fine arts from Eastern Kentucky University and has a masters of fine arts in sculpture from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.
In addition, “Postcards for Eastern Kentucky,” works in post cards and prose by Eastern Kentucky Arts Project student post cards and prose will be on display, with words of encouragement and support for those who are still in need because of flooding across the region.
Entertainment will feature the Huntington Blues Society All Stars and Friends.
“This will also be an opportunity to help build regional membership and raise funds for sending local winners to the annual International Blues Competition in Memphis,” Click said.
The group meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews in Huntington for an open jam at which all are welcome. It also hosts the HBS Annual Affiliate Challenge to select winners to compete in Memphis at the International Blues Challenge, where more than 200 musicians from across the world compete in different categories with more than 20 clubs, such as HBS, hosting the challengers.
Funds raised from the gallery event will be earmarked to support two categories of competitors: singer/songwriter Doris A. Fields (Lady D) of Beckley as their solo/duo act and the band Generation Gap, whose members also hail from West Virginia.
The HBS presents the annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival at Heritage Station//Huntington Visitors Center each summer in Huntington as part of their charitable organization’s work.
The GGAC Artist Market will be open during the evening with specials up to 50% off and discounts on artworks, including paintings, photography, ceramics and jewelry. Those who make a purchase that evening will be eligible for a door prize, which will be awarded on Dec. 15.
“This date has been set for a special community celebration which will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. that evening,” Click said. “The Grayson Gallery and the Grayson Creative Community will host those who have made this past year so successful in Grayson’s community development.” Invitations to that event will be sent in the coming weeks to individuals and organizations for their ongoing support of the arts.
Catering by Laura will provide refreshments.
While the event is free, visitors will be encouraged to make donations to the various causes, including the GGAC.
For more information, contact Click by emailing graysongallery@gmail.com and look for the gallery on Facebook.