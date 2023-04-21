FLATWOODS The City of Flatwoods reported that its public works crews discovered damage at the city park and city building.
The city installed new restroom dividers less than three weeks ago, according to an official city Facebook post, at a cost of $5,000, but that was vandalized on Wednesday evening.
The city also has received “reports of several teens playing in the playground designed for small children trying to damage one of the slides by jumping up and down on the edge of the slide at the bottom, to point of causing a stress fracture in the plastic,” according to the post.
The slide will need to be replaced soon at $15,000, according to the city.
“Law enforcement is currently reviewing video of the playground area and entrance to the restrooms to retrieve video from both incidents,” read the post. “Once the video is received, we will attempt to identify those involved and will prosecute all involved to the fullest extent allowed by law.”
If you have any information regarding the vandalism, send a message to the City of Flatwoods Facebook messenger.
Call or text 911 to report any incidents.