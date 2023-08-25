VANCEBURG The Military Heroes Banner Project in Vanceburg has reached a milestone.
According to Brenda Bear, of the City of Vanceburg, organizers hit their goal of 200 banners honoring war heroes from the Lewis County town. They are hanging throughout the town.
Howard McCann, a veteran and former resident, spearheaded the project by conducting extensive research about Lewis County veterans. He initially wanted to honor 14 military heroes who were killed in the Vietnam War, and it grew from there.
McCann approached Mayor Dane Blankenship about displaying the 14 banners, and the projected moved forward from that point.
McCann and his wife, Barbara, are related to several heroes depicted on the banners. There’s a riveting story behind each one, such as the Kirkendalls, who served in the Civil War (Benjamin Garrett Kirkendall), World War I (Elza Augustus Kirkendall) and World War II (Calvin Boggs Kirkendall).
Mayor Blankenship has paid respect to several family members who have served, too, including uncles, an aunt, a brother and his father in-law.
The 200 banners in Vanceburg represent 19 wars or conflicts, four Pearl Harbor survivors, two Civil War veterans, one Spanish American War veteran and much more.
According to a press release, the City of Vanceburg receives calls every week from veterans and/or family members about the banners — some are from as far as California or Texas.
The Vanceburg Police Department has three active officers who are veterans: Tom Flannigan, Chan Evans and Zach Mustard. City employee Laddie Biles is a veteran. Former Mayor Bill Tom Cooper and Denver Moore, who served on the city council for 22 years, are veterans. All six of these banners are displayed in front of the city building.
The goal is now to keep going, according to Bear.
Mayor Blankenship plans to have a walking map with each veteran’s location listed.
Follow the City of Vanceburg Facebook page for updates. Contact the city at (606) 796-3044.