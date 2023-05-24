On Memorial Day, hundreds of veterans who served during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 will be in the nation’s Capital to honor those who have died during their military service.
Dean Greathouse, of Vanceburg, will march in one of the largest groups of veterans in the National Memorial Day Parade beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. The parade will be broadcast live and produced by the American Veterans Center.
Scott C. Stump, CEO/President of the National Desert Storm Memorial Association said, “I am very humbled and proud to see that the desire to remember and honor our fallen continues to be a top priority for hundreds of Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veterans marching in this year’s Memorial Day Parade.“
Greathouse is a retired U.S. Army veteran. During Operation Desert Storm, Dean served as a gunner with the 3/20th Field Artillery, 42nd FA Brigade, providing artillery support for three U.S. Army Divisions. On Memorial Day, Greathouse will utilize his drill sergeant skills to march his fellow Desert Storm veterans in the parade.
Visit www.ndswm.org for more information on Desert Storm.
Since 2011, the National Desert Storm Memorial Association (NDSMA) has worked to achieve its singular mission, construction of the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial at the National Mall in Washington D.C. The NDSMA’s goal is the completion and dedication of the memorial by Spring 2025.