Health officials began administering COVID-19 vaccines at a southeastern Ohio vaccination clinic to children.
The Lawrence County Health Department hosted a vaccination clinic at the South Point Board of Education Gymnasium on Wednesday to continue inoculating 12- to 15-year-olds just nine days after the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization to include adolescents in that age bracket.
Almost 20,000 shots have been received at the vaccination site, said Debbie Fisher, LCHD’s public information officer. “Our numbers have gone down significantly since we started vaccinating.”
Fisher said getting vaccinated is an important tool to ending this pandemic.
Annabella, a 13-year-old seventh-grade student at Fairland Middle School was among the dozen children who received their first injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech two-part COVID vaccine. She said she was excited and hopeful for a return to normal times.
“I got vaccinated today because I wanted to help others along with myself to protect from COVID,” she said. In 2012 she had a heart transplant and was transported from St. Mary’s Hospital to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by helicopter where she stayed for a long time.
Twelve-year-old sixth-grader Hunter Littlejohn, joined by his mother, Jamie Littlejohn, from Coal Grove, made an appearance in the early afternoon at the vaccination clinic.
“We made it a uniform decision,” Jamie said. “We sat down as a family and we discussed it and he decided he wanted to.”
“It was a ‘safety balance’ for us,” she added. “We really wanted to keep everybody safe.”
“I’m feeling great,” Hunter Littlejohn said. “I’m tired of wearing masks.”
Hunter has been attending virtual schooling which has been a challenge, his mother said.
“It was tough, they (Coal Grove School district) tried. ... It’s been hard on everybody and it just wasn’t our expectations of what it should be,” she said. “It was a lot of me teaching and things like that.”
Josiah Baker, a 16-year-old student at Chesapeake, said he’s feeling hopeful and said to his friends who oppose getting vaccinated that nothing else can really prevent what’s going on.
Olivia Fisher, a 13-year-old student at Rock Hill, came with her mother.
She said, “I’m just glad we can have our masks off soon.”
Olivia's mother, Lena Darling, said she thought it was important for her daughter to be injected.
“We gotta get back to normal, she said “I’ve had mine, and it’s time for these kids to have a normal life.”
William Stewart, 12, said he got vaccinated to help get the pandemic over with. Stewart's mother said she brought her son to get vaccinated to try and keep from getting the virus. She said she had already tested positive for COVID-19 in the past.
Zach Obryant, a 14-year-old student from Rock Hill, accompanied by his mother Leighann Obryant, said the shot did not hurt him and that he didn’t feel it.
“I didn't really know they were doing it,” he said. “I would get vaccinated so we can start getting back to normal.”
Leighann brought her son to do her part in returning to a normal atmosphere, she said, “The good outweighs the bad,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 600,000 kids ages 12 to 15 have received at least one dose. The CDC said the vaccine is safe and effective and, like adults, children may have some side effects and that your child cannot get COVID-19 from any COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the CDC, some who are fully vaccinated may still get sick.
Despite “breakthrough” cases being reported nationwide, Debbie Fisher said people should absolutely still get vaccinated, there’s not anything that’s 100%, she said.
“With Pfizer and Moderna they are really close to 95%,” Fisher said. “That means five out of every 100 may get it — 95% is a good average.”
Georgia Dillion, Lawrence County Health Commissioner, said without the support of South Point Local Schools’ superintendent, things may have been different.
“We could have never done what we have done without him and this facility,” Dillion said. “The support of the superintendent, educational service center, and all of the volunteers that are volunteering every day.”
Mark Christian was nominated by the Lawrence County Health Department for Hometown Hero.
Angela Clarkson, a Registered Nurse among the crowd of volunteers, said she has been helping administer vaccines to people in the county. She advised parents to reach out to their pediatrician to help make a decision on whether to be vaccinated.
“It is a personal decision”, she said. “Being an American, I support personal choice.”
The FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for 16 years of age and older on Dec. 11, 2020, and expanded the emergency use authorization once again to include 12-15 years of age on May 10, 2021.
According to Our World in Data, as of May 20, 5,112,870 Ohioans have received at least one dose which makes up 43.7% of the state’s population.