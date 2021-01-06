King’s Daughters Medical Center posted on its Facebook page regarding Tier 1B vaccines for people 70 and older.
The hospital acknowledged those over 70 “are as anxious to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as we are to administer it,” the post read.
The Tier 1A inoculations — for frontline health care workers — should wrap up by early next week, KDMC wrote.
“Immediately following this, we will begin offering vaccinations to individuals in Tier 1B, which includes community members ages 70 and older,” KDMC wrote.
The hospital is developing multiple options for scheduling, which is not available yet. KDMC said it will inform the public via Facebook when people can begin scheduling an appointment for the vaccination.
KDMC is encouraging patients to sign up for a MyChart, which will allow for easier scheduling and receiving information.
Visit kingsdaughtershealth.com/mychart for more information.