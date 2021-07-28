Cases of COVID-19 infections are steadily on the rise, and most of the country is still below the (estimated) 70% threshold needed to begin any sort of herd immunity.
Among those who qualify to receive the vaccine, many are still choosing to not do so, and the reasons behind the hesitation vary. Some cite underlying health issues, others doubt the effectiveness of the current vaccines, and still others believe that receiving the vaccine puts them at a greater risk to catch the disease. But according to current data put out by the CDC, these reasons and others should not be used to refuse taking the vaccine.
The original virus has generated numerous variants, which are more contagious than the original, and are a means for the virus to continue to spread.
“The Delta variant is the strongest one right now,” Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum said on Tuesday. “But the current vaccines seem to be highly effective at this point.”
The data shows that, although it is still possible to contract the virus after being vaccinated, those vaccinated show far less severe symptoms and have a greatly reduced possibility of requiring hospitalization should they contract the virus. And the mortality rate, Crum said, is vastly reduced among those who have been vaccinated.
“But the rates for the unvaccinated are astronomically higher,” Crum said.
As for treatment, Crum said one of the challenges is that it can take up to two and a half weeks to determine which strain a patient has contracted.
“Of course, the treatment is the same,” Crum said. “But tracking the variants is difficult because of the time required.”
Crum said the Kentucky state labs have tracked the U.K. variant, and that other local labs have determined that the Delta variant is also present in the area.
“Viruses are bad, and they do bad things,” Crum said. “And these variants are the virus evolving in order to do more damage. They are trying to survive, and that’s how they do it.”
Crum said the Delta variant is the worst incarnation of the virus, but other variants are beginning to pop up as well.
“Right now, about 80% of the cases in the United States are being associated with the Delta variant,” Crum said. “It’s more contagious than previous variants and it spreads faster. And now with the vaccine hesitancy, and the fact that this Delta variant is more contagious, there are more hosts the virus has to attach itself to. And it makes people more symptomatic, which allows it to spread even faster.”
The current numbers of residents in eastern Kentucky who are vaccinated represent about a third of the population (about 33%), Crum said.
“But we are shooting for 70% to get the herd immunity. And that only puts us at about half of what we need,” he said.
Crum said even given all considerations many might use to refuse the vaccine, getting the vaccine is still the best means of protecting yourself.
Even those who have already contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it would be greatly benefited by taking the vaccine, he said.
“The vaccine will give you additional protection and reduce the possibility that you could transmit the virus to others,” he said.