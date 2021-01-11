Health departments in Northeast Kentucky are now ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to those 70 and older but there are a limited number of doses and appointments are required.
Departments in Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties have the vaccine and are ready to schedule appointments.
At the same time they are finishing up the first vaccination phase that includes long-term care residents and staff, health care workers in clinical settings and first responders.
All three departments are administering the Moderna virus, which requires two doses at approximately 28-day intervals.
To get an appointment at the Boyd County Health Department, go to the department's web page, https://www.abchdkentucky.com/, and click on the link.
The Greenup County Health Department will begin making vaccine appointments by telephone Tuesday, county health director Chris Crum said. The vaccine will be ready so some callers are likely to get appointments that day, he said.
The department already is “inundated with calls” but cannot schedule appointments before Tuesday, and cannot accept walk-ins, Crum said.
The department has four phone lines and is expecting heavy call volumes so getting through may require repeated attempts. An online appointment portal is in the works, he said.
Crum had 420 doses on hand Monday and wants to get them administered as soon as possible. He did not have a precise timeline of when additional shipments of vaccine would be coming.
The Carter County Health Department is taking appointments by telephone for those 70 and older, director Jeff Barker said. Supplies are limited. The department received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week and 100 more Monday, he said.
The department is compiling a waiting list and on Monday there were about 400 on it with calls continuing to come in, Barker said.
The vaccines will be administered inside the departments and patients will wait outside until called in. Patients will have to wait 15 minutes after the shot in case of adverse effects.
Such effects are rare.
Directors in Greenup and Carter counties said they expect additional supplies to arrive in time for administration of second doses.
Boyd County Health Department officials could not be reached for comment.