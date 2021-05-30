HUNTINGTON Brian Nimmo is the director of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington. Nimmo is also a veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1987 to 1995 as a hospital corpsman. His lifetime of service to his country and fellow veterans gives him a perspective unlike many, especially on Memorial Day.
“I think as a veteran, and many if not all, have a pretty unique perspective, because for us, Memorial Day, there’s names attached to it,” Nimmo said.
Nimmo is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War and served with some of those who did not return home. Memorial Day is personal for veterans and the families of those that gave their lives.
“It can be a difficult day and I don’t think people fully grasp the meaning of that and I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way, because it’s a matter of perspective,” said the Navy vet. Nimmo explained that this country hasn’t done the greatest job of emphasizing what the day is supposed to mean. There are families that will visit a cemetery today and see the marker of a loved one, a friend, someone they went to school with or grew up with. They will remember someone they love.
“I think it’s appropriate for us to just sit back and just to let people know that that sacrifice — it matters, it means something to us,” said Nimmo.
As the director reflected, he brought up how to greet someone on Memorial Day. Happy Memorial Day, though well-intended, doesn’t seem to fit the reflective, somber occasion.
It’s absolutely appropriate for me to go up to another veteran and say, ‘Happy Veterans Day,’” Nimmo said. “Memorial Day is something that is completely different than that. And I don’t know if there is a greeting on Memorial Day, you can just say, ‘Hello.’”
Nimmo encourages everyone to observe the moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. today in order reflect on the sacrifices made and lift up those who didn’t return and their families on thoughts and prayers. It is important for those families and veterans to have their community say, it matters.
“That’s not something trivial and I’ve thought about that through the years,” said Nimmo. “I had a wife and a family and a daughter and a career and got to experience a lot of things that a lot of people — many of these folks, you go look at the markers, they were 18, 19, 20, 21 years old when they died — they didn’t get to. There’s a lot that they missed out on. We need to honor that.”
The corpsman said his hope is that people are able to find peace and time to reflect today. There is great importance to him that civilians and veterans alike take the time today to honor the memory of those who lost their lives.
“We should show gratitude,” Nimmo said.
It is too often taken for granted that “our entire economy, our entire way of life is built on having open sea lanes and ships being able to come and go with stuff on it that we’re buying at every store in America,” he explained. “When we want to go somewhere on vacation, we’re able to fly freely and not worried about the dangers that are in parts of the world. That comes because there are people there making sure people there making sure it’s safe for us to do that and sometimes I think we lose sight of that.
“Our entire way of life is provided by people that are standing watch right now, at this very moment,” Nimmo continued. “We don’t have to worry about things that other places in the world have to worry about because we’ve got people standing guard. I think sometimes we forget about that and some of those people — what Monday’s about — some of those people won’t make it home. It’s a sacrifice. It’s obviously a sacrifice on their part, it’s a sacrifice on their family and friends and everyone that loved them.”
Serving as a hospital corpsman, Nimmo shared about a fellow serviceman who is one that makes Memorial Day personal for the director. He recalled a time that the two were hanging out together. Three weeks later Nimmo, in his position as a hospital corpsman, was working on his friend immediately after the man was injured overseas “up until the moment we medevaced him off the ship,” Nimmo said. The man was medevaced to a medical center where he died days later.
Nimmo was emotional as he shared that he had the opportunity to connect with the man’s sister via social media, respond to her about her brother and how he was one that worked on him before he left the ship.
Nimmo leads by example and shows that Memorial Day is for connecting with and caring for those who lost loved ones in the service, while reflecting and being grateful for what is often taken for granted.