RUSH When Jeanie Frederick of Rush was looking for a birthday activity for her baby sister’s birthday, Victory Arts Studio just happened to have an open slot at the right time. Turns, out, it was the right activity, too. “It was five of us sisters, and my daughter said she’d love to go, too, so she and my granddaughter and other granddaughter and her mamma, and a couple of nieces got involved,” Frederick said. Victory Arts Studio, housed in a barn and owned and operated by Valerie Everman, offers get-togethers based on art. Those attending got an art project to work on.
“Everyone did something different,” Frederick said. “I did a snowman.” Others painted poinsettias, gingerbread man and old-fashioned lamp posts.
“We had a ball,” she said. “It was absolutely the msot fun we’d had.”
Participants painted on canvas, with the guidance of Everman.
“Val has the patience of Jobe. She was so kind and took her time and helped us,” Frederick said. “She never got excited and when we fretted over our work, she’d say, ‘No, you don’t have to do what the picture does.’” Meanwhile, she served coffee, cocoa and water to participants.
With 40 years of teaching experience, Everman opened the Christianbased studio in September as a place for children’s art classes, but adults like Frederick and her family enjoy outings based on creativity, to.
“I opened up our facility for painting groups for church groups, ladies groups, retirement parties, birthday parties,” she said. “Victory Barn (the location of the classes) is also a wedding venue,
and we do wedding parties and baby showers, too.”
Everman’s close friend, Gina Layne, operates the barn.
“We taught and raised our children together, and after I left the (Grayson) gallery, she said, ‘You can teach in my barn, if you want to,’ and I said, ‘OK.’ We’re kind of like Laverne and Shirley.”
Everman, 61, has a degree from Morehead State University in drama and art. She has taught at Fairview High School, Carter County schools, Aspire! Conservatory and the Grayson Gallery and Art Center. She also has been involved in theater and stage sets for productions at Ashland Community and Technical College. Many of her students have followed her throughout her career.
“I love my kids and they know I love them,” she said, adding her assistant, Gingerk Rose, helps with younger and special needs students.
Media include watercolor and acrylic, she said, adding her son, Austin Everman, who is a tie-dye artist, will offer a special tie-dyeing event. She said she hopes to also offer a clay workshop and an event about painting on glass.
Frederick’s crew used acrylics on their cavasses and were pleased with the results.
“She showed us a technique to flick paint onto the canvas and then take glitter all over the paint,” Frederick said. “It’s just beautiful. The glitter set it off. I’m going to go back again.”
