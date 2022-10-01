ASHLAND The United Way of Northeast Kentucky is offering a new fundraiser giving participants the chance to win $10,000.
Tickets to the Split the Pot raffle went on sale on Sept. 15. The pot will start at $20,000 because of donations from area sponsors, so the willing ticket will be worth at least $10,000. United Way officials said they hope the raffle, the first of its kind for UWNEK, will become annual.
“This is going to be big for us,” UWNEK board vice president Bernard O’Nan said. “In other parts of the state, these pots can bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to nonprofits and we are shooting for the moon on this.”
O’Nan, a Henderson native, said he learned about a similar, successful fundraiser when he was visiting his parents and thought it would work in the Ashland area. A committee formed and work began to make the raffle a reality, UWNEK CEO Jerri Compton said.
“Months of planning have gone into this raffle from the legal side to the logistical side from design to donors,” she said. “Events like this are not easy to throw together but can reap huge rewards. We are grateful for fantastic board leadership, volunteers and sponsors who helped make this happen.”
Compton said once the committee decided to “sweeten the pot” by starting the winning pot at $10K, O’Nan and others set out to gain sponsors. Legacy sponsors were requested to help fill the first pot with funds to make it more appealing to buy a ticket.
The $10,000 was raised quickly as well as in-kind services.
“Now it’s just ticket sales and spreading the word — you can possibly win $10,000 or more (as the pot grows) and your help out one of the biggest local charities in our community,” O’Nan said.
Donations to UWNEK have declined over the years, as employee giving campaigns have declined, Compton said, as well as the area’s loss of major employers and many employees working from home.
“With United Way, we know that our money is staying local and being invested in local programs and initiatives,” Compton said. “We just have a lot less of it than we have in the past and, while fundraisers have not been our traditional way to raise money, it will have to be a part of our future.”