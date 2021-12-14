Kentucky’s United Way network is working with emergency management, disaster partners and local communities to support services for families impacted by the devastating tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky this past weekend.
Families needing support can call 211 — United Way’s help line — 24/7, 365 days a year.
United Way of Kentucky set up a Disaster Recovery Fund to support communities in need. By using the link, it’s ensured that 100% of funds received by UWKY will go directly to the recovery efforts in those communities, according to a United Way press release. United Way asks donors to consider rounding up the gift to cover the cost of credit card processing fees.
Visit uwky.org/tornado if interested in donating.
Many communities have never faced a crisis of this magnitude. It will take years to recover.