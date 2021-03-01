All lanes of U.S. 23 are blocked this morning in Greenup County north of Greenup due to downed utility poles and lines across the highway. Barricades have been placed at KY 827 (Coal Branch) and KY 3116 (Ohio River Road).
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, such as Greenup Lock and Dam bridge (KY 10) to US 52 in Ohio and the Ironton or Ashland bridges. The use of KY 7 as a detour route is not advised due to potential for high water.
Emergency responders and utility crews are on scene, but there is no estimate yet on when U.S. 23 can be reopened.