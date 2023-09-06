LOUISVILLE The Cannonsburg Water District was recognized as a Wooden Bucket finalist during the Kentucky Rural Water Association’s Member Appreciation Breakfast. It was honored for outstanding service during the past year.
Each year, 10 water and wastewater utilities are announced during the event, according to a press release.
Dr. Thomas Carew, State Director, USDA-Rural Development, presented all the honorees with plaques of recognition.
In addition to Cannonsburg Water District, the following were also honored: Barbourville Utilities, City of Cynthiana, City of Eddyville, Hardin County Water District No. 2, Harrison County Water Association, City of Leitchfield, Letcher County Water District, Morgan County Water District and City of Morganfield.
Rural Water’s highest honor is the prestigious Wooden Bucket Award.
According to the release, the Wooden Bucket Award is presented to a water and/or wastewater utility that has made substantial and lasting improvements in providing high levels of customer service and high-quality drinking water and wastewater services in its community.
That honor went to Morgan County.
This was Cannonsburg Water District’s third nomination in the past six years.
The Awards Ceremony was conducted during KRWA’s Annual Conference & Exhibition on Aug. 28-30 at the Galt House Hotel & Suites in Louisville.