Boyd County High School and Boyd County Middle School turned to virtual instruction only on Thursday and will again today following a rise in COVID-19 cases.
According to Bill Boblett, the school system’s superintendent, eight high school students had tested positive and there were four positive tests among middle school students as of Thursday at 11 a.m. As a result of contact-tracing, about 100 high schoolers and 150 middle schoolers are in quarantine.
“We have an uptick in cases in our schools,” Boblett said. “... It’s very frustrating and very taxing, for parents, staff, kids, and me. We just think this is the best decision for right now.”
One high school staff member has also tested positive, according to Boblett.
Unquarantined freshmen, sophomores and juniors will return to the high school building on Monday, Boblett said. The middle school will also return to in-person learning on Monday.
Seniors will stay home for another week and will come back to school on Monday, May 17.
“The main reason why seniors are out an extra is so these kids can experience a graduation ceremony,” Boblett said. “If two or three, or even one, don’t get to experience the graduation ceremony with their family after having been in the school for 13 years, that’ll be devastating. I can’t control everything — what they do outside the school or even inside, sometimes — but we feel this is the right decision.
Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at the high school’s all-purpose athletic field in Cannonsburg. Each graduate gets four tickets.
Boblett said the elementary schools have not experienced any recent issues, and they’re all still offering in-person learning. The Early Childhood Academy is also still operating on its current schedule.
