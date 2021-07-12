Boyd County saw an increase of bookings over the weekend compared to recent weeks. Jail bookings across the area largely concern drug charges, DUI, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Charles S. Stephens, 46, of Strunk, was booked Friday on a failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Chelsey D. Brown, 28, of Ashland, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500.
• Crystal D. Delong, 42, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was jailed Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and one count of failure to appear.
• David A. Smith, 35, of Sciotoville, Ohio, was lodged Friday on probation violations.
• Devan R. Burchett, 30, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court and a probation violation.
• Jennifer P. Mercer, 44, of South Shore, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Joseph A. Atkins, 29, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Mark A. Johnson, 47, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a judge hold.
• Denzil G. Smith, 49, of Somerset, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Jennifer L. Edmonds, 46, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Kenneth H. Beam, 53, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on theft by unlawful taking over $500 or more but under $10,000.
• Lavonda K. Mason, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substace.
• Matthew R. Watts, 41, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on a failure to appear, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
• Riccardo M. Rothwell, 41, of Catlettsburg was booked Saturday on three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, and single counts of possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations.
• Shane W. Parsons, 44, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Cassie Sloas, 41, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Ming T. Smith, 28, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Randy D. Wallace Jr., 24, of Ashland was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
Big Sandy Regional
• Joshua D. Fetherolf, 36, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Larry E. Dixon, 55, of Louisa, was booked Friday on three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Sarah E. Booth, 34, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Dusty D. Crum, 66, of Boones Camp, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• Adam C. Mnix, 50, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Robie Ramey, 42, of Louisa, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher L. Maynard, 35, of Inez, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Adam S. Phipps, 38, of Reading, was booked Saturday on first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree assault on a police or probation officer, resisting arrest and menacing.
• Frank D. Spears, 37, of Louisa, was lodged Saturday on DUI, driving DUI on suspended license and seven other traffic violations.
• Burl J. Holland, 42, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Michael P. Perkins, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree assault.
Carter County
• Joseph H. Maes, 51, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Nicole Haywood, 34, of Raleigh, West Virginia, was booked Friday on five counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, single counts of importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives and importing heroin. Haywood is also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, aggrivated circumstances and two additional traffic violations.
• Christopher R. Woods, 35, of Olive Hill, was lodged Saturday on contempt of court.
• James M. Travis, 53, of Olive Hill was jailed Saturday on possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Ronald Williams, 59, of Flatwoods, was lodged Sunday on a failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Krystal D. Lawless, 32, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a failure to appear and fugitive from another state.
• Michael W. Davis, 31, of Louisa, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• Steven D. Price, 47, of Flatwoods, was lodged Friday on contempt of court.
• George M. West, 42, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• James F. Hall Jr., 49, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on two counts of first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, theft of identify of another without consent and two charges of probation violations.
Rowan County
• Jamie Gamble, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, two counts of public intoxication of a controlled substance and operating on a suspended or revoked license. Gamble is also charged with nine additional traffic violations.
• Raymond B. Osborne, 38, of Clearfield, was jailed Friday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, DUI, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and four additional violations.
• Alexander P. Landin, 21, of Morehead, was booked Friday on DUI, aggravated circumstances and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Alex Slone, 60, of Sharpsburg, was booked Friday as a weekender.
• Jessica N. Lewis, 30, of Clearfield, was jailed Friday on three counts of abused or neglected child.
• Michael Kelly, 38, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on auto theft, $500 or more but under $10,000.
• Brittney Wallace, 25, of Mount Sterling, was lodged Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
