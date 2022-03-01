PIKEVILLE The University of Pikeville’s athletics departments has announced it will name an award after the late Travis Hall.
The Male Champions of Character Award will now be the Travis Hall Male Champions of Character Award. It will be awarded to an outstanding young man at UPIKE at the 2022 Bear Awards.
Brooke Thacker, of the Office of Advancement, said this in a letter to Travis’ parents, Greg and Devonna Hall: “In addition to Travis’ leadership and demeanor on the baseball field, many of the faculty and staff still remember the impact Travis had when he worked in the admissions office. He left such a great impression on so many while he was here. Everyone could feel his kindness and see his passion for the university or Pikeville College as many still remember it today. We were blessed to have him as an alumnus and so grateful for the positive effect he left on the UPIKE family.”
Hall was a 2001 graduate of Boyd County. He died at age 23 in a car accident in 2007.
The Bear Awards will be conducted on Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. in the Health Professions Education Building.