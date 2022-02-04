Memories of childhood are often a nostalgic window into the past, and Elsie Lezu’s childhood is that and more.
Lezu, who was born in Hunnewell in 1938, has nearly nine decades of memories to reflect upon, and those memories are something of a window into our regional history.
“I was born in Hunnewell in 1938 in a four-room shack,” Lezu said, and immediately offered the correct spelling of the location. She was delivered at home by a midwife to parents Johnnie and Polly Cameron, and had five siblings — a brother and four sisters.
“I don’t know how anyone lived in that shack,” Lezu said. “It was four rooms with no closets, no bathroom, water or electric. It was during the Depression, and we were poor. But even though most of our neighbors had better houses, they were as poor as we were. My parents raised tobacco and a garden, and my mother canned food and made us dresses out of feed sacks.”
The life of a farmer was simple then, Lezu said.
“There was a lot of work, but we enjoyed gardening and playing with the animals. And then once a week, on Sunday, we got to play with the family kids and the neighbors’ kids,” she said.
Lezu said she has vivid memories of working the tobacco growing up, and of the residue that the plants would leave on skin and her clothes.
“There are worms that live on the tobacco and eat it, too,” she said. “And they would spit the juice at you.”
When not working or going to church and playing on Sunday, Lezu said she attended a one-room elementary school in Hunnewell.
“My sisters would take me with them,” she said, and added that because of her older sisters letting her tag along, she actually started school in the second grade.
“At that one-room school, they only taught sixth grade every other year,” Lezu explained. “So, I missed that and went straight from Grade 5 to Grade 7. Then I graduated from there after Grade 8 and started high school at Wurtland High School in Grade 9.”
In order to go to high school in Wurtland, Lezu had to ride a bus from Hunnewell to Wurtland.
“That old bus had wooden seats,” Lezu remembered.
“And I don’t think it had any shocks,” she said with a laugh. “We would ride the bus to Argillite, then we’d turn right and go down Culp Creek, we would go down roads that were a lot worse than the main roads to get to school because we had to pick up the children that lived out in the country. Then we would come out on U.S. 23 at Uhlen Branch. And from there we went on to Wurtland High School.
“This one day I got on that bus at about 7 in the morning,” she remembered. “Then it started snowing after we got to school. And by the time we got out of school it was getting pretty heavy. So, we all got on the bus and started out for home. The first hill we came to, the bus wouldn’t go up because it was too slick.”
The next part of Lezu’s memory is something no child in school today could ever expect to repeat — and it should engender a little gratitude for modern nontraditional instruction.
“So, all of the kids got off and pushed the bus while the driver stayed in,” she said. “We got it up the first hill. And then we went OK until we got to the next hill. Then it happened again. So, we got off the bus and started pushing it up the hill with the driver trying to help it go. But then the bus caught on fire.”
The result of the fire and the snow, she said, was that everyone — students and driver — had to abandon the bus and start walking.
“I’m not really sure where that hill was because it was too many years ago, but I remember that I was wearing loafer shoes,” Lezu said. “We had 10 inches of snow, but I’m not sure how many inches there were when I started walking. But the snow packed in those loafers around my feet. And I didn’t have anything on my head, so the snow would land on my hair, and it would melt. Then it would freeze to my coat collar,” she laughed.
“And it would pull my hair every time I would turn my head. … Anyway, we were walking along until we came to a house way out in the country. I remember that it was dark when we got to their house, and they invited us in,” Lezu said. “They told us to get warm, and the lady who lived there gave us some old curtains to put on our heads. If I remember right, there were three boys and about four girls. The boys wouldn’t take the curtains because I guess they thought they didn’t look good wearing old curtains. But when we got out and started walking again, they (the boys) took our curtains.”
Lezu said the bus driver lived at Naples at the time, and when the group came to his road he left to go home. This left the students on their own to continue the trip home through the falling snow. Lezu remembers that the bus driver gathered up the older students and told them to watch out for her because she was the youngest. The group pressed on, and Lezu remembers that one of the girls fell over a rock but wasn’t hurt.
“So, we walked on down Turkey Lick Road,” she said. “And our house was all the way at the end. We had no phones, and my parents hadn’t seen me since 7 that morning. They didn’t know what had happened to me, and my mother couldn’t sleep, so she heard us talking before we got to the house. When she saw me, she said, ‘Lord have mercy, where have you been?’”
Lezu said that, as close as she could determine, she managed to make it home around 11 p.m. Fortunately, she said, everyone involved made it home OK.
Lezu graduated from Wurtland High School in 1948, and shortly after graduation traveled to Columbus, Ohio, with a friend who, incidentally, was the daughter of the school bus driver. She worked there as a telephone operator for a little more than 25 years, she said. She got married, raised 2 children, then moved back to the area in 1984, because, as she said, “Kentucky was home.”
Lezu will mark a milestone by turning 90 this year, and said that she is amazed (and very pleased) that people still want to hear the story of how she helped push her school bus through the snow.