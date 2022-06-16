MOREHEAD MMRC Regional Industrial Park will undergo $425,000 in upgrades, thanks fo a $212,500 state grant and a local match from the MMRC Regional Industrial Development Authority.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the news of the state grant this week.
“We are committed to ensuring every Kentucky community is positioned to be successful, and that means we will continue to invest in the sites and buildings that will support the commonwealth’s economy and work force of the future,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentucky is home to numerous industrial sites ready to attract and support any business looking to expand quickly and efficiently and this project will increase those efforts. I want to congratulate the local leadership in Morehead and Rowan County for their commitment to the commonwealth and am excited to see the success of this site in the future.”
The project will include construction of a new 150,000-square-foot pad with extensive upgrades in site work for grade, drain and infrastructure extensions. The pad will sit on more than 22 acres of land and will be at 1099 Industry Drive. Construction of the pad is expected to be completed at the end of July 2022, and any company seeking to locate or expand in the region that meets the park’s guidelines will be considered for the site.
Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark said he is encouraged by the jobs and future economic success that the project will bring to Rowan County.
“We are grateful for the PDI project and the receipt of this funding to allow for the investment of infrastructure and land projects to further support economic development in Rowan County and the MMRC Regional Industrial Park,” Clark said. “The development of land that is site-ready is an investment into jobs and our future.”
Jason Slone, president and CEO for the Morehead-Rowan County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council, noted the future opportunities this investment will bring to the community.
“The Kentucky Product Development Initiative is a great opportunity to spur innovative opportunities to continue the economic success across the commonwealth, and here in Morehead-Rowan County at the MMRC Regional Industrial Park,” Slone said. “We have a world-class park that is open for business and the PDI funding will allow us to develop and recruit our next partner to the region.”
PDI boosts the commonwealth’s ability to attract a diverse base of businesses of every size. This adds to the state’s numerous other advantages, including its ideal geographic location with its borders within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the U.S. population, among the lowest industrial electric costs in the nation and a skilled workforce ready to meet the needs of any company.
Site Selection magazine placed Kentucky at sixth in its annual Prosperity Cup rankings for 2022, which recognizes state-level economic success based on capital investments.