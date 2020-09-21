CATLETTSBURG Two Boyd County Detention Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jailer Bill Hensley.
According to Hensley, all jail employees were tested on Monday. That number includes 50 employed under the fiscal court and 15 additional medical and kitchen employees. The rest of the employees' tests yielded negative results.
The two who tested positive work the same shift, in the same area on the same floor, said Hensley.
Hensley said Monday that all 292 inmates were to be tested. The results of those tests are not back yet.
From the onset of the pandemic, Hensley said it’s been mandatory for all employees to wear masks, and the jail is regularly disinfected.