ASHLAND Kentucky scored its first "American Idol" winner on Sunday, when Louisa man Noah Thompson won season 20 of the show.
"My heart is beating out of my chest," Thompson said after it was announced he was the winner. "This is crazy."
The show drew 16 million votes Sunday.
In the three-hour season finale, Thompson performed and the other two finalists — HunterGirl and Leah Marlene — performed a round of Bruce Springsteen songs, then a round of the finalists' official singles, after which Marlene was eliminated.
During the final performances, Thompson and HunterGirl performed their favorite songs of the season.
Thompson's Springsteen pick was "I'm On Fire."
“You are the king of ‘aw shucks,'” judge Luke Bryan told Thompson. Lionel Richie complimented him on the artistry he has honed throughout the season.
Thompson's single is titled "One Day Tonight," which was his second song of the evening. Richie commented: "Yes, we strive for hit records, but what makes your career last forever is when people fall in love with you. You’re on to something fabulous.”
Thompson's then song with Melissa Etheridge, which surprised many. The two performed Etheridge's song "I'm the Only One."
For the finale performance, Thompson sang Rihanna's "Stay," which he had wowed the judges with earlier in the season.
Thompson, 20, is a native of Blaine. His "American Idol" journey began when coworker in construction, Arthur Johnson, signed him up for a virtual audition.
“He’s not born to be working with us doing drywall,” Johnson said to the judges via an online meeting. “He’s gifted.”
For the in-person audition, Thompson sang “Giving You Up” by Kameron Marlowe. Judges were impressed with his rich, authentic sound.
Luke Bryan asked him to sing the chorus again but being more deliberate; he pronounced the redo “perfect.”
Lionel Richie said he had a “real-life, story-telling, bad*** voice.”
Katy Perry was so impressed with Thompson’s back story, she invited Johnson to join Thompson in the audition room to hear the results of the voting.
The judges shrieked with laughter when Thompson said, “Other contestants, they’ve had vocal training and they do these crazy warmups. This is just straight, no training, we don’t warm up.”
Thompson has an 8-month-old son, Walker, with his girlfriend, Angel Dixon.
As part of his winnings, Thompson will receive a record deal from Disney-owned Hollywood Records.
Contestants in the top 10 were paid for their time, as many left full-time jobs to participate. Contestants also have a fashion budget and the use of stylists and makeup supplies, according to bolavip.com.
