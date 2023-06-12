OLIVE HILL An arrest warrant was served just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday charging a Vanceburg man with attempted murder of a police officer.
Wesley James Cornell, 30, was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police off Laurel Creek Road following an hours long man hunt following the attempted shooting of Olive Hill police officer Joe Preston.
Cornell is charged with attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. He is held on a $1 million bond.
Cornwell was arraigned on Tuesday morning in Carter County District Court.
Witnesses say a sole shot rang out just before 3 p.m. on Monday, temporarily bringing the small town of Olive Hill to a standstill.
An Olive Hill city official reported Cornell drove the wrong way down Railroad Street before pausing long enough to raise a high-powered rifle, firing a single shot through the window of Preston's cruiser.
Preston was sitting inside of his cruiser near the Olive Hill Railroad Depot and First National Bank.
Carter County Sheriff Jeff May said Preston was not hit, however he did suffer from glass shrapnel to his arm, but he is in stable condition.
Preston was life-flighted to St. Mary's immediately after the shooting.
Preston posted the following on Facebook on Tuesday morning: "The good Lord had his blanket of armor around me yesterday. Suspect apparently attempted to murder a random police officer by shooting him in the head with a high-powered rifle. Bullet missed my head by about six inches."
A nearby business owner said she heard the shot and witnessed the chaos following the shooting.
The shop owner, who wished to stay anonymous, said following the gunshot she heard a man scream to pedestrians to "get back" and "stay down."
Initially thinking the bank was being robbed, the woman quickly realized the gravity of the situation when she witnessed Preston being lowered to the ground from his cruiser.
"There's been a cop shot," she recalls saying over the phone.
First responders from all over quickly descended on the scene and a shelter-in-place was ordered around 4 p.m for all of downtown Olive Hill. The shelter-in-place was lifted by 9 p.m., according to KSP.
"He shot at one of our own. We'll take care of business," May said.
KSP Post 14, Ashland, requested assistance from the public in locating a white Pontiac Torrent or any information regarding the vehicle, in connection to the incident that occurred Monday afternoon.
The city official, who also wished to remain anonymous, said he believed the incident stemmed from a previous domestic call that Preston worked.
Kentucky State Police have officially taken over the case, as is typical for most cop-related shootings.
Traffic was redirected from the intersection of Tom T. Hall Boulevard and Route 2 to the intersection of Tom T. Hall Boulevard and Mills Street for over an hour Monday evening.
(606) 326-2652 |