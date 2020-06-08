ASHLAND An Ashland city commissioner who came under fire over the weekend for liking a Facebook post by her son advocating spraying rioters with raw sewage resigned Monday.
Pat Steen has sat on the commission since 2018, taking over the seat after her late husband, Marshall, resigned due to health reasons. Her son, Will Steen, shared a Facebook post last week that stated, “Wanna stop the Riots? Mobilize the septic tank trucks, put a pressure cannon on em … hose em down … the end.”
Over the weekend, a screenshot of the post, showing where commissioner Steen “liked” the post, began to make the rounds on social media in the area. On the day of the “March For Justice” in Ashland, which saw more than 120 in attendance protesting against racism and police brutality, sitting commissioner Amanda Clark posted a statement to her Facebook page condemning Steen’s actions.
Both commissioners were absent from the march. Commissioners Marty Gute and Matt Perkins and Mayor Steve Gilmore were in attendance.
In her resignation letter submitted to the mayor, Steen wrote the following:
“I am deeply saddened and sorrowful by the pain I have caused by my failure to condemn a Facebook post of my son's. Anyone who knows me knows my heart and I have always tried to have the best interests of all of Ashland's citizens as my only motivation as a city commissioner. With that said, I believe my presence on the commission would only be a distraction from the work the commission has before it and I have therefore decided to resign my seat on the commission, effective immediately.”
At no time did she condemn the post, nor condemn any other posts written by her son recently. In one post, removed from his page as of Tuesday, Will Steen called the events transpiring in major, heavily black populated cities as “planet of the apes.”
Pat Steen did not respond to a request for comment.
Gilmore condemned the younger Steen's remarks as “deplorable.” He also stated the younger Steen's views do not reflect those of Ashland.
"That doesn't represent the people of Ashland, for sure," he said. "As mayor, I'm trying to understand how anyone could condone such behavior and such verbiage. It's hurtful, it's damaging and it's divisive."
The mayor confirmed that a person will be selected to fill the seat for the next six months. The decision will be finalized at the Thursday meeting of the City Commission, slated for noon.
“We had a discussion about appointing someone Thursday, and they all agreed to do that,” Gilmore said.
Commissioner Marty Gute told The Daily Independent Tuesday that he found the situation “disheartening and unfortunate.” In a prior interview on Monday, he condemned the post.
“It is an unfortunate thing in these tense times, but these types of statements do not promote unity,” Gute said.
Clark — who initially called out the posting — did not return a request for comment. Neither did Perkins, who is running unopposed as the mayor-elect.
Gute said a potential result of the incident is the commission revisiting social media policies for elected officials. City spokesperson Michelle Grubb confirmed Monday that currently there is a policy in place for employees, not elected officials.
The question has been brought up before, however, Gute stated commissioners at the time had declined to go forward with it.
Boyd-Greenup NAACP President Al Baker had previously condemned the post Monday during an interview with The Daily Independent. Calling for diversity training, Baker said he was “really disappointed by the comments.”
When contacted Wednesday, Baker said the following of the resignation: “That's what she felt is best. We (the NAACP) didn't say anything to her or have a chance to contact her.
“If she's representing all people, she has to stay neutral,” he added.
Janet Greer, the elections supervisor for the Boyd County Clerk's Office, confirmed Tuesday that Steen will still appear on the primary ballot. She said if Steen contacts the office and formally withdraws from the race, then any votes cast in her favor will not be counted. In the event of a withdrawal, signs would be placed at polling stations informing the public that a vote for Steen is a non-vote, Greer said.
The supervisor confirmed, as of Tuesday, Steen had not withdrawn from the election.
The Steen family is prominent in the area, owning a replica Civil War cannon company. Will Steen himself dipped his toes into politics in 2014 when he ran for a Boyd County constable seat as a Democrat.
Before the election, Steen shot a friend during a booze-fueled fistfight. Initially charged with attempted murder, Steen pleaded guilty in 2017 to a charge of misdemeanor wanton endangerment after a forensic analysis revealed the victim had been shot in the arm, not in the back.
With a misdemeanor charge on his record, that means Steen can still carry a gun.
