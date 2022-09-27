LLOYD A person is dead after a shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance in Greenup County on Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
According to Trooper Shane Goodall, there was a confrontation between two parties in which a man was shot and killed. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, KSP was in the process of speaking with the female shooting suspect.
The shooting occurred on Jeffs Valley off of Coal Branch in Lloyd around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the shots-fired call.
KSP released no further details as the investigation is still ongoing.