ASHLAND An owner of a local restaurant is dead following a shooting inside the eatery on Sunday evening, according to Ashland Police. The police identified the man on Monday afternoon as Irvin Pereira, co-owner of Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery.
His wife, Jessica — also a co-owner — pulled the trigger, according to police.
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said his department responded to a call at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Upon arriving at Blazer’s, police found Irvin Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died less than an hour later at a local hospital, according to Kelley.
APD said Jessica Pereira, 44, shot her 65-year-old husband following a “domestic-related incident.”
“There were no patrons in the restaurant, and it was closed during the time the event occurred,” APD stated in a press release.
Jessica Pereira is not in police custody. Kelley indicated late Sunday night that APD had talked to her on Sunday evening.
There is caution tape across the entrance of the restaurant, which is located at the intersection of 17th Street and Carter Avenue in Ashland.
“The investigation is continuing,” stated APD in the release. “No further comments will be made about the investigation. All results will be given to the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.”
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond confirmed Monday that Irvin Pereira’s body will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy on Tuesday.
