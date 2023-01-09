RUSH A Rush man was killed Sunday evening off Trace Road after a car fell on top of him while changing his oil.
Hours later, two of his relatives were involved in a car accident on Ky. 180 and U.S. 60, the Boyd County Coroner confirmed.
Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs said the initial accident, which was reported at 7:12 p.m., happened when the vehicle slipped off the jack, crushing the man.
According to Reihs, a relative found the man underneath the car when they went out to check on him.
"It's an absolute tragedy," Reihs said. "I didn't know that family personally, but I knew of them and they are good people."
County Coroner Mark Hammond said the man died after being taken to King's Daughters Medical Center.
Hammond said accidents of this nature happen more often than people think — the county coroner estimated one to two people in the area die a year as a result of cars falling on them due to jack failure.
In addition to the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, the East Fork Volunteer Fire Department and the Cannonsburg Fire Department also responded to the incident.
Hammond said two relatives on their way back from KDMC got into car wreck at Ky. 180 and U.S. 60 near Super Quik.
A spokesman for Kentucky State Police confirmed the accident occurred about at 11:13 p.m. in the intersection after a vehicle ran a red light — the spokesman said the accident is still under investigation and no fault had been assigned as of Monday.
A driver and a passenger involved in the wreck were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington and are in critical condition.