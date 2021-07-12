The man accused of fleeing and assaulting a Greenup Sheriff’s Deputy last month was arrested Saturday.
Matthew Ryan Watts, 41, of Ashland, was booked in the Boyd County Detention Center on a failure to appear by Ashland Police. He is also charged with third-degree assault of a police or probation officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot in Greenup County.
“That was good news,” said Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith. “We’re glad he finally turned up. You can run and you can hide for so long, but eventually they’ll get ya.”
The charges in Greenup County stem from an incident last month that resulted in a deputy being hospitalized.
Watts is alleged to have fled the scene during a late night incident on U.S. 23. Greenup Deputies Zak Clark and Jim Whitaker arrived to assist a broken-down vehicle, Smith previously told The Daily Independent.
Smith alleged that Watts heard radio transaction about an active warrant for Watts’s arrest and he fled up a hillside with steep terrain. The deputies pursued and Deputy Clark was injured when he attempted to apprehend Watts.
Four passers-by were stopped by Deputy Whitaker and assisted in helping Clark who sustained a laceration to the back of his head, two broken ribs and his collarbone was broken in two spots. Patrick and Shamra Ewing along with James Houston and Heidi Stiltner assisted in treating Clark until EMS arrived.
Clark was released from a local hospital after “a couple days” of treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Smith. On Monday Smith said Clark had undergone surgery on his shoulder last week and is expected to be back at 95 to 100% in his recovery, as he begins physical therapy. “That’s good news on that front,” the Sheriff said.
Watts has four additional active cases out of Boyd County according to court records. Watts is charged in a 2020 felony case with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. He also faces misdemeanor charges in the Boyd in three separate cases in 2019 and 2018.
In one of the 2019 cases, Watts is charged with fourth-degree assault. In the other two cases he is charged with alcohol intoxication, according to the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Smith said he and his deputies are hoping Watts is “penalized to the full extent and maximum (sentence).”
“We just hope the courts do their part ... the rest is out of our hands,” Smith said.
