LOUISA The Louisa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in looking for a vandalism suspect with a taste for early ‘90s country tunes.
That’s right — months after owners of the former Foodland building finally covered up the “Billy Bob loves Charlene” graffiti — the John Deere Green bandit struck again.
According to Chief Greg Fugitt of Louisa Police, the building sat vacant for about four or five years, displaying the message from the 1993 country music hit.
“We never got any complaints then, because the owners of the property were based in Texas and never did much with it,” Fugitt said. “Now that there’s a new owner there, it was painted over and now that it reappeared, we have to put an end to it.”
Police did not give any indication that the whole town thought the letters ought to be red.
When asked if the letters were 3 feet tall, Fugitt said, “I didn’t get out and measure it.”
When the photograph and the call for information was released on the department’s Facebook page, one commenter suggested looking into any suspects living on 80 acres, raising sweet corn, kids and tomatoes.
Another suggested for anybody propped against a jukebox, which of course would clear the case but wouldn’t result in a conviction since the suspect would be dead.
Louisa PD appeared to be holding the investigation close to the vest, because they did not reply to that commenter.
However, the chief did confirm that neither a Billy Bob nor a Charlene has been brought in for questioning at this time.
Another commenter suggested petitioning to have the building registered as a historical site, while another stated they will make a special trip to Louisa to take in the town.
In response to the smartaleck comments, Fugitt said while it’s a little humorous, it’s still a criminal matter.
“There’s a little bit of humor there,” Fugitt said. “But when we get a complaint like this, you need to fully investigate it. I just hope it’s not a grown adult.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa Police Department at (606) 638-4058 or email at info@louisapd.org.