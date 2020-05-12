MOREHEAD A Lexington woman is facing trafficking charges in Rowan County, according to police.
On Friday, May 8, a green Volkswagen Beetle was stopped on the westbound I-64 ramp in Morehead by a Rowan County deputy after a Morehead Police officer spotted a person riding in the passenger seat with two bench warrants, according to a criminal citation. A K-9 unit was called to scene, at which point 38-year-old Brionne Treadway, the passenger, admitted to having heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax in the car, court records show.
A search of the car turned up 25 Xanax bars, a bag of meth and a bag of heroin, according to police.
Police also found a purse with about $2,650 in cash inside, the citation states. Treadway claimed it was her purse, records show. Treadway told police she had given a woman heroin earlier that day, the citation states.
The citation also states Treadway had various drug trafficking complaints lodged against her.
Treadway was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in heroin, first-degree trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia according to Rowan County Detention Center records.
Jail records also show Treadway had a methamphetamine trafficking case pending against her in circuit court.
She is currently being held on no bond due to the bench warrants, per the jail records.
